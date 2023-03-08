Dindori (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 8 (ANI): Chairman of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Priyank Kanoongo on Wednesday claimed that the private boarding missionary school in the Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh whose principal was arrested for the alleged sexual harassment of minor girl students is being funded by the state government.

"The institution where children were sexually abused was getting funding from the government. Government money was being taken in the name of four different hostels on the same campus and fees were also being taken from the children," Kanoongo said in his tweets on Wednesday.

NCPCR Chairman visited the campus for the inspection.

He further said that evidence of baptism and conversion was also found in the institution.

The matter of the alleged sexual harassment of minor girls came to the fore on Saturday during an inspection by the Child Welfare Committee State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) at the hostel where around 600 students are residing.

During interaction with the inspection team, a group of girl students alleged physical and sexual harassment by school staff.

On Sunday, the school principal Nan Singh Yadav was arrested, while four others, one of them a woman and a priest were also booked under the relevant act.

Earlier, Kanoongo had accused Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) leader Radheshyam Kokaria of attempting to save the preparators of the crime.

"SCPCR rescued children from a missionary school in Dindori on Saturday. Dabang Radheshyam Kokaria has threatened the CWC president and is pressuring the child molesters to help them. Action is being taken after taking cognizance, instructions are being given to the police to file an FIR," he said adding that the NCPCR is committed to ensuring the protection of children's rights and anyone coming against their rights will be punished. (ANI)

