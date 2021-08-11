New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw drawing his attention towards the deplorable condition of the Railway Hockey Stadium in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh and requested him to make necessary renovations.

In the letter posted on Twitter, Scindia said, "I would like to bring your kind attention towards deplorable condition of Railway Hockey Stadium at Tansen Road, Gwalior. In the absence of proper maintenance, the Astro-Turf has depleted resulting in unplayable condition. The Astro-Turf requires to be replaced along with renovation of other facilities such as changing room/wash room."

Also Read | Mumbai Local Train Passes to be Issued From Today as Fully Vaccinated People Can Commute From August 15; Are You Eligible? Know How to Get Your Pass Made.

"You are requested to instruct the concerned to examine and initiate necessary steps in the matter," Scindia wrote to Vaishnaw.

The railway minister responded to Scindia on Twitter and said that renovations of the stadium have started recently and will be completed in the next few months.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Police Attaches Gangsters’ Property Worth Rs 1,848 Cr.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)