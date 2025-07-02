Imphal, Jul 2 (PTI) Security forces arrested four militants including a a top leader of a proscribed outfit from Imphal West and East district, police said on Wednesday.

Namgaklung Kamei @ November (42), a self-styled deputy chief of Zeliangrong United Front (J), a faction of ZUF underground outfit, was arrested from the vicinity of Kekrupat in Imphal West district on Tuesday. One 9mm pistol along with a magazine was recovered from his possession, they said.

Also Read | What Is Sex-Sorted Semen Technology? Kerala Achieves Milestone With Birth of Twin Female Calves Under Accelerated Breed Improvement Programme, Boosting Dairy Sector.

One active cadre of KYKL (SOREPA) was arrested from Andro Khuman in Imphal East district on Tuesday.

Security forces arrested one active cadre of KCP (PWG) from Khurai Chaithabi Leirak in Imphal East district.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 2, 2025: Hyundai Motor India, Maruti Suzuki India and Lupin Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Another active cadre of KCP (Apunba) was arrested from Khurai Kongkham Leikai in Imphal East district.

Intelligence-based combing operations and cordon and search operations are being carried out extensively to nab those involved in extortion and criminal activities in the state, police said.

Meanwhile, during an operation at Nepali Khutti in Kangpokpi district, three bolt action rifles, four single barrel rifles, two pull mechanism rifles, six improvised mortars, one open bore pistol, three white phosphorus grenades, ammunition and tear gas shells were seized, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)