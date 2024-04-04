Jammu, Apr 4 (PTI) Police and paramilitary forces on Thursday conducted an area domination patrol (ADP) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri town and peripheral areas ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, officials said.

The exercise was jointly organised by Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force and Border Security Force.

"In order to strengthen the inter-forces coordination as well as for area domination and familiarisation in view of the parliamentary polls, a long area domination patrol was taken out in Rajouri town and peripheral areas," a police officer said.

Starting from District Police Lines (DPL) in Rajouri, the patrol passed through different areas of the town and those on its periphery. It was led by senior officers of the forces, he said.

During the exercise, locals were asked to inform the security forces about any suspicious movements or objects, he added.

The Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in five phases on April 19 (Udhampur) and April 26 (Jammu), May 7 (Anantnag-Rajouri), May 13 (Srinagar) and May 20 (Baramulla). The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

