Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 15 (ANI): In another significant step towards restoring peace and security in Manipur, many operations were conducted in the early hours of Tuesday by Security Forces (SFs) in the valley districts namely Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur.

Acting on specific intelligence about a large cache of arms, ammunition, and warlike materials concealed at various locations, coordinated operations were launched simultaneously at multiple sites in the peripheral and suspected areas.

Joint teams, comprising the Manipur Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and the Army and Assam Rifles, recovered the following arms, ammunition, explosives, and other warlike stores.

As per the release, a total of 86 weapons were recovered, including five AK series rifles, three INSAS rifles, sixteen self-loading rifles (SLRs), and five .303 rifles. Additionally, nineteen pistols, two carbines, sixty other rifles, sixteen single-barrel breech-loading (SBBL) or bore action guns, two anti-riot guns, one Joint Venture Protective Carbine (JVPC), one double-barrel breech-loading (DBBL) gun, six bolt-action guns, and one two-inch mortar were also seized.

In terms of ammunition and explosives, authorities recovered a total of 974 rounds of live ammunition. This included 526 rounds of 7.62 mm, 226 rounds of 5.56 mm, 190 rounds of .303, seven rounds of 9 mm, and four rounds of .32 mm ammunition. Additionally, six high-explosive (HE) mortar shells, two tube launchers, and four improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were found.

Other recoveries included nine grenades, forty-one assorted magazines, and six wireless handsets.

These continued intelligence-led operations represent a major accomplishment for the Manipur Police and Security Forces in their continued mission to restore peace, uphold public order, and safeguard the lives and property of citizens.

Security forces urged the public to cooperate with them and to promptly report any suspicious activity or information related to illegal arms to the nearest police station or the Central Control Room.

Senior police officials remain in close coordination with all security stakeholders to ensure that such operations continue in a sustained and focused manner, aimed at restoring normalcy, maintaining public order, and safeguarding the lives and property of all citizens. (ANI)

