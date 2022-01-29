Chandigarh, Jan 29 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and former Punjab minister Madan Mohan Mittal on Saturday joined the SAD in the presence of party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal here.

Mittal was upset after his son, Arvind Mittal, was denied a ticket by the BJP from Anandpur Sahib assembly seat. The BJP has fielded Parminder Sharma from the constituency.

Also Read | Chennai: Man Tries to Sexually Assault Daughter; Wife Hammers Him to Death.

Welcoming him into party fold, the Shiromani Akali Dal chief said that with the joining of Mittal and his supporters, the SAD will get a boost.

Badal also appointed him as the party's senior vice president.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022-23 Will Be MSME and Export Oriented, Says FIEO.

Mittal had served as minister of parliamentary affairs, and health and family welfare in the Parkash Singh Badal-led government in Punjab.

Voting for Punjab's 117 assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)