Hyderabad, July 5 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana continued to rise with 1,590 fresh cases and seven deaths being reported on Sunday, pushing the tally of infections to 23,902.

Out of the fresh cases, 1,277 were recorded from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by 125 in Medchal district and 82 in Ranga Reddy district, a health department bulletin said.

A total of 1,166 people were discharged on Sunday, taking the total number of those cured to 12,703 so far after treatment, it said.

The bulletin said 5,290 samples were tested taking the cumulative to 1.15 lakh.

