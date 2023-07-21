Mumbai, Jul 21 (PTI) A 31-year-old man was arrested from West Bengal for allegedly sending obscene morphed photographs of a woman to her husband via Whatsapp and then seeking money to not circulate it to her contacts, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

Abdul Rahman Hasnoor Mandal, a resident of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal, was nabbed by a team of LT Marg police station from Bangaon on the India-Bangladesh border, he said.

"On May 12, a shop owner from Kalbadevi area got a Whatsapp message which contained morphed obscene photographs of his wife. The accused sought Rs 14,000 from him to stop further circulation of the photographs. He also sent it to a relative of the woman and one of her friend's daughter," the official said.

On the victim's husband's complaint, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions, following which Mandal was nabbed from West Bengal, the official added.

