Mumbai, July 21: Water logging due to heavy rains in Maharashtra on Friday disrupted train services in Mumbai and adjoining areas. Waterlogging at Kurla station of the Harbour Line Down from Wadala to the Mankhurd section, suburban traffic was closed as a safety precautionary measure for a brief period. Rest assured, all sections were running. UP Harbour Line trains were running, the Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) said on Friday.

Maharashtra has seen a flood-like situation in various parts of its districts owing to incessant rainfall in the state. Meanwhile, all schools and colleges in Thane and Palghar districts will remain closed tomorrow in view of the heavy rain alert, informed collectors of the respective districts on Thursday. Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Severe Waterlogging in City’s Sion Circle Area (Watch Video).

Mumbai Rains:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: High tides witnessed at Mumbai's Marine Drive after rainfall in the city earlier today pic.twitter.com/shFtd6wqQi — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2023

Mumbai Rains Video:

अंधेरी भुयारी मार्ग परिसरातील वाहतूक सुरळीत सुरू आहे. Traffic at Andheri Subway area is running smoothly. pic.twitter.com/UXQBkteuN8 — Ward KW BMC (@mybmcwardKW) July 21, 2023

Waterlogging in Sion:

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Severe waterlogging triggered due to heavy rainfall witnessed in Sion Circle in Mumbai. Latest visuals from the area. pic.twitter.com/ZIw6fwYP9V — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2023

Mumbai Rains Photos:

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday issued a ‘Red’ alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the districts of Thane, Raigad, Pune, and Palghar for today and tomorrow. An orange alert has also been issued for Mumbai and Ratnagiri. Amid heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Palghar, the district administration instructed 23 members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team to be prepared to deal with torrential rains, officials said on Thursday. Mumbai Rains Fury: Four-Month-Old Baby Swept Away in Swollen Nullah After Falling From Man's Hands While Walking on Railway Track During Long Train Delay in Thane's Thakurli.

As per District Magistrate Office (DMO) Palghar, the district administration in Palghar, Maharashtra, gave 23 NDRF members instructions to be ready amid persistent downpours. The district administration also instructed all the sub-divisional officers and tehsildars of the district to remain alert and not leave the headquarters. The DMO added that the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation has also been informed through a letter to remain alert and provide necessary assistance. Villages near coastal areas have received warnings because of the high tide, it further said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)