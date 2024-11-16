Ichalkaranji (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday delivered his speech in the rain in Ichalkaranji in Kolhapur district and expressed confidence of MVA victory in the assembly polls, saying that it has happened many times in the past that it has started raining when he starts speaking at a rally and "the result of the election has been good".

"It has happened many times in past also that it has started raining when I start speaking in any Sabha and at such times (when it has rained during my speech) the result of the election has been good. This time also you all have to decide in whose hands the government of Maharashtra will be given," Pawar, 83, said.

Pawar was apparently referring to a rally in Satara during the 2019 assembly polls.On October 18, 2019, days before the Maharashtra assembly polls, Pawar was in Satara to campaign for the (undivided) NCP Lok Sabha candidate.

As he was to address the rally, it started raining heavily. Pawar refused an umbrella and his photographs and videos addressing the rally drenched in rain went viral on social media. NCP won the seat.

Sharad Pawar's gesture was seen as his commitment to those who were present to hear him and is seen to have contributed favourably to the party's election momentum.

Earlier in the day, Sharad Pawar slammed the Mahayuti government, saying it has worsened the situation for farmers and several farmers have committed suicide.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi includes NCP(SP), Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT).

Campaigning has intensified for the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra with both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) making efforts to woo the electorate.Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on November 20, with the vote count happening on November 23. (ANI)

