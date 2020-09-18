Kolkata, Sep 18 (PTI) Eminent fashion designer Sharbari Dutta died following a stroke at her residence in Kolkata, her family said. She was 63.

Dutta, who lived alone, was found dead in the washroom of her home at Broad Street Thursday evening. She was not reachable on phone since morning, the family said.

Also Read | Facebook, Instagram Down: Users Face Error Message, Complain About Outage on Twitter.

The doctors diagnosed stroke as the reason for her death but sent the body for a post-mortem examination as it was found in the washroom, family sources said.

The daughter of Bengali poet Ajit Dutta, she showed her prowess in fashion designing after passing from college and made her mark in designing men's ethnic wear. Her label became popular for her unique blend of ethnicity with modernity in fabric and vibrancy in colour, changing the notion that men don't have much sartorial choices.

Also Read | Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s Resignation: BJP Strategists Failed to Prevent SAD Leader’s Exit Over Farm Bills.

Later, Dutta set up her own brand Shunyaa which has its outlets in Kolkata. She dabbled into women's wear and was a known face in fashion shows organised in the city.

The news of her death was greeted with shock by the showbiz fraternity.

Singers Parama Banerjee and Ujjaini Mukherjee, actors Srabonty Chatterjee, Rukmini Moitra and Pujarini Ghosh, theatre personality-director Debesh Chatterjee expressed grief and shock on social media.

"RIP Sharbari Dutta. Gone too soon," said one of the posts.

Sharbari Dutta is survived by her fashion designer son Amalin Dutta.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)