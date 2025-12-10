Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 10 (ANI): A member of the Shimla Royal family has alleged that the actor Rahul Bose obtained a fake Himachali Domicile certificate to gain personal benefit to win the Himachal Pradesh Rugby Football Union Elections.

Speaking to ANI in Shimla on Tuesday, Diviya Kumari Jubbal, member of the Jubbal royal family and petitioner in the Himachal Pradesh High Court, alleged that actor Rahul Bose has "used a fake Himachal domicile certificate to manipulate rugby elections for personal gain."

"We worked in good faith for two years to build rugby in Himachal," said Diviya Kumari Jubbal.

"Rahul Bose assured us that I would lead the state association once affiliation was granted. We formed four district units, Shimla, Kullu, Sirmaur, Solan and trained teams, sent players to national events, and funded development ourselves," she added.

She said IRFU had encouraged them to expand the sport statewide.

"Every decision related to Himachal rugby was made through me because IRFU told us we were officially responsible for the sport here," she said.

Divya has raised questions about allegations over the Domicile certificate.

She stated that Rahul Bose obtained a Himachal domicile certificate on 24 September 2025, which claimed he had been a resident of Kasauli for 16 years.

"Rahul Bose is originally from Mumbai and previously contested from Maharashtra. So how did he suddenly become Himachali? His Aadhaar and passport show Mumbai. We asked what changed now?" She raised serious questions.

She alleges the certificate was acquired to become eligible to contest IRFU elections from Himachal.

"He knew he could not get a nomination from Maharashtra this time. So he arranged a fake domicile to contest from Himachal."

She alleged the creation of a new state body was rushed to benefit Bose. "On 18 October 2025, they suddenly made a new Himachal Rugby Association. No elections, no district representation, no audited accounts, no record, nothing," she said.

"Within just eight days, on 26 October 2025, it received permanent affiliation only so that Rahul Bose could file his nomination," Divya added.

"Those who actually built rugby here were not included. It was all planned, hidden from us, and executed quietly," she said.

Divya said the move shocked everyone involved in the game in Himachal and has broken Trust and legal appeal.

"Our players and their parents were asking why we weren't getting state recognition. We kept trusting the IRFU. But this turned out to be an election plan, not a sports development plan," she added.

Junnal stressed that "Celebrities are not above the law. We have submitted all the proof to the High Court. We trust the judiciary will ensure justice for Himachali players." She urged scrutiny of the domicile issuance process.

She urged scrutiny of the domicile issuance process."How easily an outsider got a Himachal domicile certificate, this must be investigated. These rules are equal for everyone," she added.

"We want the Court to decide what is right and wrong. Our only demand is justice for the youth of Himachal," she added, expressing hope for judicial intervention. (ANI)

