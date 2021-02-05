Aurangabad, Feb 5 (PTI) The Aurangabad unit of the Shiv Sena protested against the Centre over fuel price hikes, with several workers of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party arriving on bullock carts and women cooking food on stoves.

The protest was held at Kranti Chowk and among the Sena leaders who attended were former MP Chandrakant Khaire, MLC and district president Ambadas Danve and MLA Uday Singh Rajput.

The party also held such protests in Nanded, Jalna, Hingoli, Osmanabad and other parts of Marathwada.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)