Ajmer, Feb 8 (PTI) Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former Chief of the Army Staff General M Naravane will take part in the Adobe 'WordsCount: The Festival of Words' here at the Mayo College on Friday.

The two-day festival will be opened by Chouhan with a session titled "Being Mama -- A Journey into the Heart", the organisers said.

Also Read | India Space Mission: India Plans 30 Space Missions Including 'Commercial and Non-Commercial' in Next 14 Months From Indian Spaceport in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, Says Report.

This year's edition will be dedicated to "fostering civil and engaging conversations, bringing together thought leaders, writers, and activists across diverse fields".

"In a polarised world, the festival highlights the essential nature of civil and engaging discourse. We are thrilled to welcome esteemed speakers who contribute significantly to public discourse, and we look forward to celebrating the profound impact of words with all our attendees," Advaita Kala, founder and curator of WordCount, said in a statement.

Also Read | White Paper on Indian Economy: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Tables White Paper on Economy in Lok Sabha (Watch Video).

With sessions on topics such as creativity in the age of artificial intelligence, the changing face of media and the role of opposition in a democracy, the festival will host discussions by lyricist Prasoon Joshi, Congress leader Pawan Khera, Lt Gen SH Kulkarni, among others.

The festival will come to a close with a session,"A Conversation with Valour" by General Naravane on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)