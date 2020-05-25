India News | Shramik Train with over 1,500 Passengers from Bengaluru Leaves for Odisha

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 25 (ANI): A 'Shramik special train' carrying migrant passengers departed from KSR Bengaluru City Railway Station to Balasore in Odisha on Monday.

The train was carrying 1,578 passengers, who underwent thermal screening before entering the railway station. All passengers were seen maintaining social distancing at the platform and were also wearing masks.

The government has allowed operation of Shramik special trains for the purpose of repatriation of stranded people amid the coronavirus lockdown, which has now been extended till May 31. (ANI)

