Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the 'Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapurana' has been animating 'Sanatan culture' for five thousand years by becoming the story of salvation and emancipation of human beings.

Welcoming 'Katha Vyas' and other saints during the inauguration of the seven-day Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapurana Katha Gyan Yagya at Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan of Gorakhnath temple complex on Monday, CM Yogi said, "The listener derives pleasure from the sheer feeling in which this story is heard. It is also a story to make us realize the glorious past. It is a rare occasion to have the great fortune of hearing Shrimad Bhagwat's katha."

The 'Bhagwat Katha' is being organized on the occasion of the 'pran-pratistha' (consecration) of deities in nine new temples built on the temple premises.

On the first day, Yogi Adityanath, after worshipping the Vyaspeeth, said that "Vedas, Puranas, Upanishads cover thousands of years of our history. These holy books lead us towards the right path by giving us knowledge of the reality of life. This also enhances the knowledge."

On this occasion, he prayed that the blessings of Lord Gorakhnath be with all. (ANI)

