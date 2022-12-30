Jammu, Dec 30 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) has filed a chargesheet against four Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including self-styled commander Talib Hussain Shah who had recruited many youths to revive terror ecosystem in different districts of the Jammu region, officials said on Friday.

The chargesheet was filed against Shah and his three associates in a special court for their involvement in terror activities at the behest of their Pakistan-based handlers, the anti-terror agency said in a statement here.

Shah, a resident of Rajouri, and his Kashmiri associate Faisal Ahmad Dar of Pulwama were overpowered by the villagers of remote Tukson Dhok in Reasi district in July and later handed over to police. Two AK assault rifles, one pistol, seven grenades and a large quantity of ammunition were recovered from them.

"The case was initially registered in Police Station Mahore of Reasi, but later on transferred to SIA Jammu. The investigation has established that Mohd Qasim and Zia-Ul-Rehman, who after joining terrorist ranks exfiltrated to Pakistan, were using drones for supplying weapons and explosives which were collected by Shah and his associates," the statement said.

It said the investigation has also established that on the directions of Pakistan-based handlers, Shah had recruited many youths of Jammu and Kashmir and had revived the terror ecosystem in Chenab Valley and Peer Panjal areas of the Jammu region.

"Investigation also proved that the accused persons are also involved in minority killings and creating fear psychosis among the general masses. They have been directed to carry out attacks on security forces and vital installations to meet the objective of secession of J-K from the Union of India," the statement said.

