New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Siemens Healthineers and the Indian Institute of Science on Wednesday inaugurated the Siemens Healthineers-Computational Data Sciences Collaborative Laboratory for AI in Precision Medicine at the IISc campus in Bengaluru.

"This lab marks a crucial step forward in unlocking the potential of Artificial Intelligence for precision medicine. Together, we are accelerating the future of healthcare for everyone. This collaboration is a powerful example of how industry and academia can come together to tackle complex challenges," Govindan Rangarajan, Director, IISc said.

The CDS collaborative laboratory will develop open-source AI-based tools to precisely automate the segmentation of pathological findings in neuroimaging data, with a focus on accurately diagnosing neurological diseases and analysing their clinical impact at a population level, a statement from Siemens Healthineers said.

The laboratory has been established with the support of Siemens Healthineers Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, which also includes six M.Tech fellowships for women, aiming to enhance female representation in artificial intelligence, it said.

The focus of this collaborative laboratory will be to work closely with neurologists, radiologists and Siemens Healthineers and integrate the developed computational models into their regular clinical workflows.

"Leveraging IISc's academic excellence and our strong core in medical imaging, smart solutions developed through this collaboration will help us ultimately save lives through precise diagnoses and evidence-based treatments," Peter Schardt, Chief Technology Officer of Siemens Healthineers said.

Vaanathi Sundaresan of IISc's Department of CDS will lead the programme, the statement said.

