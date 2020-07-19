New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) After the National Institute of Open Schooling cancelled this year's board exams for Classes 10 and 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic, more than 600 prison inmates in Delhi who were to appear in them heaved a sigh of relief, jail officials said on Sunday.

Jail officials said the pandemic disrupted the academic calendar and classes had to be cancelled in March. Therefore, only 20-30 per cent of the syllabus could be completed before the exams were postponed twice and finally scheduled in July.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Reports 4,979 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Rises to 1,70,693: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 19, 2020.

Earlier, classes were held five days a week by faculties of various NGOs under the NIOS programme at Delhi prisons.

Delhi has three prisons in Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini. As soon as the news of the exams being cancelled was shared with the candidates, many of them were more than happy and relieved, jail officials and wardens who interact with the inmates regularly said. Earlier this month, NIOS issued a circular cancelling the exams. The results will now be declared based on the assessment scheme finalised by a committee of NIOS. According to data shared by the Delhi Prisons authorities, a total of 552 inmates from the three jails had enrolled for Class 10 and 62 for Class 12 through the National Institute of Open Schooling, exams for which are held twice a year, between March-April and October-November.

Also Read | Remdesivir Black Marketing Racket Busted by Maharashtra FDA in Mumbai, 7 Arrested.

Of 552 inmates who have applied for Class 10, 366 are from Tihar, 17 from Rohini, and 169 from Mandoli jail.

Forty-five inmates from Tihar, four from Rohini and 13 from Mandoli jail have enrolled for Class 12 this year.

Besides them, around 75 inmates from Delhi prisons who did not qualify in their Class 10 exams last year were to reappear in the exams this year. Nineteen inmates were to reappear in Class 12 exams this year, officials said. NIOS has its study centre in Delhi prisons from where a prisoner can pursue his studies and is given certificate for the particular course without mentioning the place of examination, which is jail.

"Under the provision of NIOS, the inmates who take admission are provided study materials and teaching facilities here. We also have teachers coming in from NGOs to teach the students. Those who are interested in pursuing studies, we encourage them and motivate them to take admission and continue their studies,” said Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel. “Due to some reasons or circumstances, they took to crime, but now that they are here, this is also an opportunity for them to restart their life afresh and make a living out of it once they leave jails. It is part of our various reformation programmes. Once they get into studies, they stay focused and have a purpose in life once they leave the jail," he said.

Most of the inmates who have enrolled for NIOS programmes are from Central Jail No. 5 in Tihar, where inmates of the 18-21 age group are lodged, jail officials said.

For nearly three years now, Anil Kumar Sharma has been a visiting faculty at Central Jail No. 5, Tihar. He comes on behalf of an NGO "Care Today" and has been teaching approximately around 100 inmates in separate batches for Classes 10 and 12.

The classes were held five days a week -- from Monday to Friday -- between 1 pm and 3 pm for Class 10 students and from 3 pm to 5 pm for Class 12 students. The "Better Life School" in Central Jail No. 5 has a classroom like any other with a projector, black board, desk and bench, he told PTI over phone.

Sharma said he only guides students about various subjects available to them.

"I leave it to them to choose subjects. Depending on their interest, they are free to opt," he said.

Recalling about his classes, Sharma said students are quite enthusiastic in class. They come up with doubts and are always interested in knowing about things related to their subjects.

"Some of them come for classes, even before I reach and they don't disturb the class. These inmates took to crime, whatever may be the reason, but now they feel they need to study and get a degree. They don't intent to indulge in criminal activities again. Once they leave jail, with this certificate they can apply for ITI and get placements," he said.

Even after leaving jail on bail, many students stay in touch and contact Sharma to enquire about their course and exam schedule.

"Our classes are more like interactive session. I motivate my students with inspirational stories. I tell them that all is not lost. They still stand a chance to make their future," he added.

From Science, English, Social Studies to Hindi and Maths, students opt for various subjects. Some even pursue painting, while others opt for subjects like business studies, psychology, commerce based on their interests.

The jail officials said the classes will be resumed with due precautions once the coronavirus situation eases.

Till July 15, 57 inmates of Delhi prisons tested positive for the coronavirus. Forty-three of them have recovered and two died. Out of the 112 prison staffers who tested positive for the virus, 75 have recovered so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)