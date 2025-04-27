Gangtok, Apr 27 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang led a candlelight vigil in Gangtok in memory of those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Hundreds of people from all walks of life joined the candlelight march held at MG Marg.

Also Read | ‘This Claim Is Misleading’: Fake WhatsApp Message About Donations for Indian Army Modernisation and Welfare of Soldiers Flagged by Government.

"We stand hand in hand with the people of the country in this time of distress. Our government will support the Centre in all ways to combat terrorism," Tamang said at the programme.

"Today's programme was to show respect to the people who died in the dastardly attack, and also to tell the people of the country and the Centre that Sikkim stands with them at this time of sorrow," he added.

Also Read | TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2025: 3,935 Vacancies Announced for Village Administrative Officer, Junior Assistant, Typist and Other Posts; Know How To Apply Online at tnpsc.gov.in Before May 24.

Tamang said that if the time comes, people of Sikkim will give their lives for the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)