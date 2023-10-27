Sikkim [India], October 27 (ANI): Troops of the Indian Army with assistance from Border Road Organization and civil administration completed the second Bailey bridge over the Teesta River at Mangan-Sankalang.

This has enabled the move of vehicles and provision of relief material to the flood-affected areas.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Here’s All You Need To Know About AP State Foundation Day.

"Due to the width of the river at the crossing site and an island having formed, the decision was taken to launch two bridges. The first bridge was completed on 22 October. Working round the clock, the second bridge was completed on 26 October 23. The two bridges were inaugurated by Pintso Lepcha, MLA of Dzongu, North Sikkim, in the presence of officials of the Indian Army, BRO and Civil Administration." read the release from BRO.

Engineer Troops of the Trishakti Corps along with several heavy-moving plants were employed for this massive two-bridge operation. This is a very rare bridge construction with two Bailey Bridges.

Also Read | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Directs State Home Minister Kailash Gahlot To Appoint Home Guards As Bus Marshals.

Meanwhile, areas of North Sikkim ahead of Mangan have remained cut off since October 4. As an immediate response, footbridges and zip lines were constructed at Chungthang and Sanklang-Mangan Crossing. These have enabled the movement of people on foot and the provision of relief material through the zip lines established.

As an immediate relief to restore connectivity up to Chungthang via the alternate route Mangan- Sanklang- Theng - Chungthang, troops of Trishakti Corps are undertaking construction of a bailey bridge at Mangan-Sanklang Crossing, 200 metres upstream of where a bamboo bridge and Zip line was constructed earlier, the press release stated.

However, the width of the river has increased to 600 feet, with water running along two channels with a 160 feet island in between. The decision was therefore taken to construct two separate bridges. Working on a war footing, the Army finished construction of the 150 feet long first bridge on October 22.

Earlier, the Sikkim government declared Rs 10,000 each for laborers registered under the building and other construction workers (BOCW) welfare board on Sunday as a relief after the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood across the Teesta River Basin in Gangtok.

Over 8,733 labourers affected by South Lhonak Lake GLOF were handed cheques by Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay at the awareness and distribution of distress relief assistance event in Chintan Bhawan in Gangtok. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)