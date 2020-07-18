Gangtok, Jul 18 (PTI) Sikkim on Saturday reported 19 new cases of COVID-19, following which the state's tally rose to 273, an official said.

Twelve cases were detected in RT-PCR testing, while seven others were found positive in antigen tests, Director- General-cum-Secretary, Health, Pema T Bhutia said.

All of them have been admitted to the isolation ward of the STNM Hospital, he said.

There are 183 active cases in the state at present, he added.

So far, 90 people have recovered of the disease, Bhutia said.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang presided over a review meeting during the day to take stock of the situation arising out of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, especially in Rongli and Pakyong sub-divisions of East Sikkim.

He appealed to the people not to panic and fall prey to rumours.

The state government is fully ready to deal with the situation, Tamang said, urging the people to maintain social distancing and continue to follow COVID-19 protocols.

