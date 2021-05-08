Gangtok, May 7 (PTI) Sikkim on Friday reported its highest single-day spike of 268 new COVID- 19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 9,451 an official said.

Of the new cases, 205 were registered in East Sikkim, 25 in West Sikkim, 24 in North Sikkim and 14 in South Sikkim district.

The death toll rose to 160 as two more patients succumbed to the disease, the official said.

The Himalayan state now has 2,398 active cases, while 6,688 people have recovered from the disease, he said.

Altogether, 204 coronavirus patients have migrated to other states.

The state has so far conducted 98,675 sample tests, including 807 in the last 24 hours, the official added. PTI

