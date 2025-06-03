Chaten (Sikkim) [India], June 3 (ANI): In a successful rescue operation, a group of 34 stranded individuals, including injured Army personnel, their family members, and tourists, were air evacuated from Chaten and safely landed at Pakyong Greenfield Airport. The evacuation mission was carried out by two MI-17 V5 helicopters, marking a crucial step in providing relief to those affected, as per the Government of Sikkim.

Meanwhile, on June 2, Stranded tourists in Lachung were actively evacuated through a coordinated effort involving the police, residents, forest personnel, and the Lachung Hotel Association. Gyatso Lachungpa, president of the Lachung Hotel Association, is leading the evacuation operation on the ground with support from the local administration.

On Sunday, Mangan district Superintendent of Police Dechu Bhutia said that over a thousand tourists were stranded in Lachen and Lachung in Mangan District due to the rains inducing landslides, bridge collapse and damage along with a high rise of the River Teesta.

Earlier, on June 2, the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department of Sikkim announced that the Chungthang-Phidang road in Mangan District has been restored, allowing for the safe evacuation of stranded tourists to commence.

The evacuation operation is being carried out under the close supervision of the District Police and Administration, with active involvement from various agencies, including the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Indian Army, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF), Fire and Medical Teams, Travel Agents Association of Sikkim (TAAS), Indian Himalayan Centre for Adventure and Eco-tourism (IHCAE) Chemchey, Driver Association, along with the support of local volunteers and others.

"According to information from the District Collector's Office and Tourism Department, approximately 1,670 tourists have been evacuated from various areas in Sikkim. The evacuation efforts are ongoing, with the district administration working tirelessly to ensure the safety of tourists and locals alike", said C Subhakar Rao, Additional Chief Secretary of Tourism, Civil and Aviation Department.

Incessant rainfall and a cloudburst in northern Sikkim on the night of May 30-31 triggered widespread devastation, severely damaging critical roads and bridges. The River Teesta surged by 35-40 feet, snapping regional connectivity. (ANI)

