New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday wrote to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel and Education Minister Jitu Vaghani asking them to keep political differences aside and visit government schools in the national capital to witness the AAP's model of governance.

The letter comes two days after Sisodia, who is also the Delhi education minister, visited state-run schools in Gujarat's Bhavnagar, the hometown of Vaghani, and claimed that government schools in the state were in bad shape.

Hitting back, the Delhi BJP alleged that the condition of Delhi government-run schools was deplorable.

"Two days ago, I had an opportunity to visit few government schools in Gujarat which fall under the constituency of education minister Jitu Vaghani. I was shocked and saddened by the observations during the visit. The schools were in a dilapidated condition that it appeared that a defunct scrapyard has been opened and the kids had been asked to attend it," Sisodia said in a two page letter written in Hindi.

"There were cobwebs in the classrooms, staffroom and common areas in school premises. In majority of classrooms, students were seen sitting on the floor and there were very few rooms with desks in them. The drinking water and toilet arrangements in these schools were in shambles."

"I am unable to understand how teachers and students attend seven hours of school time in premises that don't even have toilet facility. I have also noticed that such teachers taught at these schools who were hired only for one month," he added.

Sisodia said government schools in Delhi too were in the same condition as those in Gujarat when he took charge as the education minister.

"I hope you will keep the political differences aside and visit Delhi government schools to observe the Kejriwal model of governance and how we have been able to improve our schools," Sisodia said. PTI GJS

