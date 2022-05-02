Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 2 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP TKS Elangovan on Monday said that the situation in Sri Lanka, which is undergoing a severe economic crisis, is "pitiable" and further welcomed the decision of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to accept the request of the Tamil Nadu government to supplement India's humanitarian aid to the island nation.

Earlier today, Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his gratitude to the EAM for accepting the state's request to supplement the aid being sent from India to Sri Lanka during the time of the nation island's severe crisis.

Speaking to ANI, Elangovan said, "Sri Lanka is our closest neighbour, we have to support people who are suffering from a dearth of food and medicines. It is a very pitiable situation in Sri Lanka and people have started coming to our country as refugees. Hence, we sought permission to support them by providing them with food, medicines and other things that will help them. EAM has stated that we can do the same and we welcome that."

The DMK MP further stated that thanking the Union Minister was not a part of the politics.

"We are in government, it is politics. Is thanking the EAM politics? No. We requested something, he agreed and therefore, we thanked," Elangovan said.

Notably, Tamil Nadu Assembly had passed a resolution seeking permission to supply rice and essential medicines as an aid to Sri Lanka. Responding to that Jaishankar said that Tamil Nadu Government's assistance can supplement what is being provided by the government of India and informed that Sri Lanka prefers inclusive distribution.

Earlier in the day, taking to Twitter, Stalin wrote, "A personal thanks to Hon'ble @DrSJaishankar for accepting Tamil Nadu's request to help the people of Sri Lanka. I am sure that this humane gesture will be greatly welcomed by all and help to improve the warmth and cordiality between nations. Let the goodwill grow in all spheres."

Jaishankar in a letter addressed to CM Stalin said that the mission in Colombo was consulted over Tamil Nadu's request. The Ministry in a letter stated, "MEA offers that Tamil Nadu Government's assistance can supplement what is being provided by the government of India. The Government of Sri Lanka's preference is for inclusive distribution."

On the proposal by the Tamil Nadu government to provide humanitarian assistance to the Island nation, Jaishankar noted the state government can direct TN Chief Secretary to coordinate with the Centre for supplying the relief material.

Presently, Sri Lanka is struggling with acute food and electricity shortages, forcing the country to seek help from its neighbours. (ANI)

