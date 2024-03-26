Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 26 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said that the fact that the BJP announced all six Congress rebels as candidates for by-elections has proved that they were involved in horsetrading in Rajya Sabha elections.

Speaking on the occasion of his birthday at his official residence in Shimla, Sukhu expressed hope that the Congress party will win in Parliamentary polls and Assembly by-elections in the state.

"This has proven that they have done horse trading in Himachal Pradesh, they tried to destabilize the government here with money power but they could not do it with the grace of God. The people of the state will teach them a lesson as they have played with the sentiments of the people of the state. They were elected on the Congress symbol and voted in favour of the BJP candidate. On June 1 people of the state will teach them a lesson that this kind of politics is not liked by the people. In Dev Bhumi here people have faith in God now this is a battle of justice and injustice. We shall win the elections," said CM Sukhu.

On being asked about the statement of Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Kangana Ranaut he said that Congress party respects every woman.

"Congress party respects women and Kangana is one of them. We started the Rs 1500 Pyari Behna Samman Nidhi Yojana for women in the state. We had made Kangana's father General Secretary of Congress party. Kangana has come in the battle of Himachal elections she also belongs to Himachal we shall go to the public on the basis of issues," said Sukhu.

On his 60th birthday Congress leaders, supporters and workers gathered at his official residence to greet him. He expressed hope that by 2027 Himachal should become Atmanirbhar state and by 2032 Himachal becomes the richest state in the country.

"We wish by 2027 Himachal Pradesh becomes Atmanirbhar state and by 2032 Himachal becomes the richest state in the country. Today I will go to Balika Ashram. I have broken the trend instead of going to the secretariat on Day one as CM I started with Balika ashram. We have contributed to the development for fifteen months. I would like to thank the NSUI and others who have organised a blood donation camp on my birthday," Sukhu added.

On being asked about the stress of the political developments he said he is relaxed as he is able to work for all sections of the society.

"My life is relaxed after I presented my budget for public welfare. During our government We have earned Rs 2200 crore in revenue in the state and we have fulfilled the shortcomings of the Jai Ram Thakur government. I would also urge the BJP that let the democracy survive and not get into horse trading," said the CM.

He further stated that from April he would start travelling in the state for the campaign ahead of the polls.

"I started my life right from student leadership. In the political battlefield, we shall answer on all issues. From April, I shall start my visits to parts of the state," he said. (ANI)

