Hyderabad, Nov 10 (PTI) Six people died and three injured in an accident involving two vehicles on the Outer Ring Road at nearby Patancheru on Tuesday, police said.

A vehicle carrying 10 people from UP was hit by another while trying to overtake it leaving six dead on the spot, they said.

Also Read | Apple 'One More Thing' Event Today, Watch LIVE Online Streaming Here.

All the deceased were coming from Bengaluru.

The injured were shifted to a hospital in Patancheru.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Results Early Trends: RJD-Led Mahagathbandhan Leads in First Trends, BJP-JDU Combine Close Second.

The police suspect over speeding to be the reason for the accident and are investigating.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)