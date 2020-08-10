Chandigarh, Aug 10 (PTI) Six more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in Haryana on Monday and 794 fresh cases pushed the state's total caseload to 42,429, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

While Rewari reported three fatalities, two deaths were reported from Panipat and one from Faridabad district. With these, Haryana's COVID-19 death toll rose to 489.

Among the districts which reported fresh cases were Faridabad (154), Ambala (84), Panipat (72), Rewari (71), Panchkula (59), Gurugram (57), Yamunanagar (44), Kurukshetra (43), Rohtak (40), Karnal (32), Sonipat (31) and Hisar (23), as per the bulletin.

The number of active cases in the state is 6,448 while 35,492 people have been discharged after recovery.

As of Monday, the state's recovery rate was 83.65 per cent while the rate of doubling of infections was 29 days.

