Port Blair, Jan 14 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands have reported 68 new COVID-19 cases, 40 less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 8,465, a health department official said on Friday.

Also Read | Thane: Fire Breaks Out at Plastic Godown in Shilphata.

Thirty-eight new patients have travel history, while 30 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Also Read | Tecno Pop 5 LTE With 8MP AI Dual-Rear Camera Launched in India at Rs 6,299.

The Union Territory now has 461 active cases, while 86 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 7,875.

The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported during the period.

The administration has conducted over 6.76 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stood at 1.25 per cent, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)