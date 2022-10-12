New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) The ongoing slum festival in Delhi's shelter homes has given homeless people an opportunity to learn and participate in various activities, giving them a break from the daily hustle and bustle of their lives.

A week-long festival to spread awareness about the issues surrounding homelessness and its challenges was launched by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on World Homeless Day on October 10.

Sunita, one of the night shelter residents, said two teachers visit the shelter home at Sarai Kale Khan five days a week, to teach the homeless children for free.

"My children started getting education after we moved to this shelter home. Two teachers visit at least five days a week to teach the children here. The education and medical facilities are good here," Sunita said.

Sunita (45) has been managing her family by herself after her husband passed away four years ago and mostly works at construction sites as a labourer and sometimes, as a scrap dealer.

An 18-year-old Barkha, who was born in the slums and grew up at Sarai Kale Khan night shelter, spoke extensively about a cultural program organised by the government on Monday.

"Around 15 children from Sarai Kale Khan night shelter participated at the program that was organised by the Delhi government on October 10. A cultural program was organised here and children from several other shelter homes performed. There was a painting competition too," she said.

Meanwhile, at other shelter homes activities like medical camps, yoga, meditation classes, special drive on cleanliness and tidiness, tree plantation, gardening activities and camps in collaboration with concerned departments for issuing Aadhaar cards or voter ID cards have been set up.

Thirty-seven-year-old Sabita Kujur moved to the shelter home after battling financial issues when the pandemic hit home in 2020.

"I moved to Delhi from Odisha all alone when I was 15 years. I used to stay at a rented room after I got married here but financial situation deteriorated after the pandemic had hit in 2020. After the first lockdown, my husband and I spent at least three days at the Nizamuddin railway station. Later, we came to know about this shelter home and moved here," she said.

Residents have said apart from this festival, the Delhi government has taken various measures to make their lives easier.

"We have received a lot of support from the government, especially medical help. COVID vaccinations were provided on time and precautionary measures have also been taken for dengue here," Barkha added.

The first-of-its-kind festival is aimed at highlighting the needs of the marginal homeless residents, recognising and celebrating their achievements while aiming to inspire the persons experiencing deprivation.

"Our constitution has provided everyone with the fundamental right to have a dignified life and it is our duty as government to ensure this. Delhi government through DUSIB is making efforts to reach out to all people who have been deprived of basic needs and help people have a better life in Delhi," Sisodia had said after launching the festival.

