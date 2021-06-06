New Delhi, June 6: Even as Delhi Metro services will be resumed for the general public from Monday with 50 per cent seating capacity, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday said that it will allow both Smart Cards and tokens for commuters.

Speaking to ANI, an official from DMRC said, "Smart card and token both are allowed for commuting in Delhi metro from tomorrow onward. However smart cards will be preferred keeping in view contactless communication." However, the official also clarified that there would be no change in the existing 20 per cent discount on smart cards which has been there for a long time.

Delhi Metro services, which were closed following an unprecedented spike in Covid cases in the national capital, will be resumed for the general public from Monday with a 50 per cent seating capacity. Delhi Unlock: CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces More Relaxations, Metro Services to Resume at 50% Capacity; Know What's Allowed and What's Not.

DMRC in its press release on Saturday stated that no standing passengers would be allowed inside the metro rail and in order to ensure social distancing and compliance only 50 per cent seating will be permitted inside trains.

The Delhi Metro services were suspended on May 10 in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases during the second wave of the pandemic. On Monday only half of the available trains will be inducted into service with a frequency ranging from about 5 to 15 min on different lines. More trains will be available on schedule from Wednesday onward.

