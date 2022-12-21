Sambhal, Dec 21: Two wildlife smugglers were on Wednesday arrested from the Bahjoi area with 44 turtles, which they were going to sell in other states, police said. ‘My Second Wife Family Restaurant’: Bihar Man Has a Unique Name For His Food Stall, Photo Goes Viral.

Acting on a tip off, a team of police and forest department arrested Vipin Kumar and Shiva with 44 rare turtles, Superintendent of Police, Chakresh Mishra said.

During interrogation, the two told police that they used to catch these turtles from areas around the district and sell them in other states.

A detailed probe is on in the matter, police said.

