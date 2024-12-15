New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a snatcher after a brief exchange of fire in the Aman Vihar area of Delhi's Rohini, an officer said on Sunday.

Police said the arrest followed two snatching incidents in Aman Vihar.

The accused has been identified as Raj Kumar, police said.

"After arresting one of his accomplices, Rohit, police gathered intelligence about Raj Kumar's involvement and began tracing his hideouts. On Saturday, police received a tip-off about Raj Kumar's presence at the Central Park in Aman Vihar," the officer said.

A raiding team was formed and a trap laid. As Raj Kumar arrived at the spot on a stolen motorcycle, the team attempted to apprehend him. However, the accused opened fire, forcing the officers to act in self-defence, police said.

"A warning shot failed to deter him and in the ensuing confrontation, police fired a single shot, injuring Kumar in the leg," the officer added.

The accused was taken to a hospital for treatment. Crime and forensic science teams were called to the spot and further investigation has been launched, police said.

