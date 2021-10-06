Jammu, Oct 6 (PTI) An Army man allegedly died by suicide inside a camp in the outskirts of Jammu, officials said on Wednesday.

Sepoy Sonavane Ganesh was found hanging with a rope at the camp in Domana area on Tuesday evening, the officials said.

The body of the deceased was sent to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital for postmortem and inquest proceedings were started, they said.

The motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately, the officials said.

