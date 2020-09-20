Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 20 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao on Saturday alleged that some people who manage constitutional bodies are trying to take advantage of minor loopholes.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "Some people are managing constitutional bodies by taking advantage of minor loopholes in those constitutional bodies."

Also Read | COVID-19 in Karnataka: With Over 10,000 Patients Discharged, Recoveries Exceed New Cases in The State in Past 24 Hours.

"Some institutions are acting in a high-handed manner and are ignoring the fact that they have the rights like any other normal institutes only. There is a need to openly discuss such matters," he added.

Rao pointed out that while the state government was trying to investigate the Amaravati land scam, the accused were allegedly trying to stop the probe.

Also Read | Toll Plaza on Indore-Ahmedabad Highway Vandalised in Betma Area, Shows Video; Policeman Blames ‘Angry Farmers’.

"There is a scam in Amaravati land dealings. The cabinet sub-committee found the primary scam. Our government tried for a CBI inquiry. But there is no response yet. Therefore, the state government ordered for Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) investigation," he said.

Stressing that YSR Congress will raise these issues in Parliament, the minister further said, "Some persons have filed a case in the High Court seeking to stop the investigation of Amaravati land scam." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)