New Delhi, March 3: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sri Ganga Ram hospital in the national capital on account of fever. The hospital in a statement said that her condition is stable. According to the official statement from the hospital, Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on March 2. Sonia Gandhi Admitted to Hospital: Ex-Congress Chief Hospitalised in Delhi Due to Fever, Condition Stable.

"She is undergoing observation and investigations and her condition is stable," said Dr DS Rana, Chairman, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Earlier on January 11, She was admitted to the hospital for treatment of a viral respiratory infection. Sonia Gandhi Hasn’t Retired but Will Bless and Guide the Party, Says Congress Spokesperson Alka Lamba.

Doctors in the hospital said she was discharged after her condition was stable.

Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said, "UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was discharged from the hospital in a stable and satisfactory condition on January 10 at 3 pm." The former Congress president made her last public appearance in Naya Raipur, Chhattisgarh for the 85th plenary session of the party.

