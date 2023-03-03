Former Congress president and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi due to fever. Gandhi was admitted to the hospital yesterday, a hospital spokesperson said. "She is undergoing observation and investigations and her condition is stable," Dr. DS Rana, Chairman, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said. Sonia Gandhi Hasn’t Retired but Will Bless and Guide the Party, Says Congress Spokesperson Alka Lamba.

Sonia Gandhi Admitted to Hospital:

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital due to fever on 2nd March, says the hospital. She is undergoing observation and investigations and her condition is stable: Dr DS Rana, Chairman, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital pic.twitter.com/qx7eimSPN6 — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)