New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday spoke to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in an indication that efforts have accelerated to find an amicable solution to the political crisis faced by the party government in the state ahead of the start of the session of state assembly later this week.

The sources said that the conversation between Sonia Gandhi and Gehlot took place after meeting between former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and party leader Rahul Gandhi.

In another development, suspended party MLA Bhawar Lal Sharma and a loyalist of Pilot, met Gehlot.

The sources said that Gehlot has called state Congress chief Govind Singh Dostara and other senior leaders for a meeting and after the call by Sonia Gandhi.

They said Gehlot has agreed to decision of party high command for forming a committee. The sources also said that Pilot is pressing for two ministers of his camp to be inducted again in the cabinet.

While Sharma met Gehlot today, he had met party leader KC Venugopal earlier.

The party had suspended Sharma and another MLA Vishvendra Singh from the primary membership of the party claiming that they were involved in the conspiracy to bring down the Gehlot government.

An FIR had also been registered against Sharma by Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) over a purported audiotape for allegedly hatching a plot to topple the government.

Earlier in the day Pilot met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The sources said that the meeting which took place at the residence of Wayanad MP around noon was successful and could lead to a possible turnaround.

Pilot and his supporters were assured by the central Congress leadership that all their differences with Gehlot would be addressed and resolved by the party, they said. (ANI)

