Guwahati, Nov 14 (PTI) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday led a team of MPs to review the ongoing projects and development activities being undertaken by the Northeast Frontier Railways (NF Railways) in Assam's Dibrugarh district under its Tinsukia division.

The Union minister of ports, shipping, and waterways along with other MPs emphasised the need for sustainable development that minimises or eliminates the ecological impact, highlighting the importance of modern technology, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI), to protect wildlife.

Also Read | Baba Siddique Murder Case: After Firing, Main Shooter Shivkumar Gautam Changed Clothes, Came Back To Spot, Say Cops.

The meeting was also attended by Assam BJP MPs Rameswar Teli and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa along with Nagaland MP S. Supongmeren Jamir.

Also Read | Mega Block on November 16-17: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected on Western and Harbour Lines Due To 12-Hour Mega Block, Check Timings.

One key issue discussed was the safeguarding of elephants during their railway line crossings. Sonowal specifically praised the introduction of AI-based Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS), which are designed to protect elephants and prevent accidents at railway crossings.

"The implementation of such innovative technologies like canopy bridges for safe transit of arboreal species is a commendable step towards sustainable development," said Sonowal, emphasising the need for solutions that are both environmentally friendly and technologically advanced.

Additionally, Sonowal urged Indian Railways to expedite the rollout of the 'One Station One Product' initiative, which aims to help local entrepreneurs by creating larger markets for regional products.

He expressed his optimism that this programme will be instrumental in boosting local economies and promoting products from the Northeast, which he described as some of the finest in the world.

NF Railway general manager Chetan Kumar Srivastava and Tinsukia divisional railway manager Uttam Prakash presented the ongoing works and projects of the Tinsukia division to the MPs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)