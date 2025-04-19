In a shocking incident during the Brahmarathotsava at Bappanadu Durgaparameshwari Temple in Mulki, Karnataka, the top portion of a temple chariot collapsed after the rope controlling it snapped. The incident, which occurred at around 2 AM on Saturday, was captured on video and quickly went viral. In the footage, the chariot’s top portion is seen falling as thousands of devotees were pulling the chariot while priests were seated on it. The rope used to control the chariot suddenly broke, causing the collapse and triggering panic among the crowd. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the procession continued smoothly with the use of another chariot. ‘Speak in Hindi If You Want To Stay in Bengaluru’: Man Yells at Auto Driver, Asks Him to Speak in Hindi, Video Goes Viral.

Rope Snaps, Temple Ratha Collapses in Mulki

Karnataka Temple Chariot Collapses

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)