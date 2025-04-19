Gujarat Titans take on Delhi Capitals in match 35 of IPL 2025 on Saturday, April 19. The GT vs DC IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium and it will start at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025 and fans can watch the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match live telecast on the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Tamil, Star Sports 2 Telugu and Star Sports Kannada TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch GT vs DC live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but they would need a subscription, as free streaming is available for a limited time. GT vs DC IPL 2025, Ahmedabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Starting with a BANG!💥#GT’s opening pair, #SaiSudharsan and #ShubmanGill have given their team solid starts with the bat! 💪 Which iconic Indian opening pair do they remind you of? 👀#IPLonJioStar 👉 #GTvDC | 19th APR, 2:30 PM on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi &… pic.twitter.com/ZGh2TARYiR — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 19, 2025

