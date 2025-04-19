Microsoft has introduced a new 'Copilot Merchant Program' which allows the sellers to enhance the customers' shopping experiences with the help of Copilot AI assistant. Using this option, the sellers integrate their products into Microsoft Copilot and access various features. It aims to help the sellers gain brand visibility, help customers guide towards the best deals and right items, and keep the products up-to-date, all leading to more customers and more sales, said Microsoft. ‘Go to Hospital. NOW’: ChatGPT Helps Flavio Adamo From Losing His Organ Amid Growing Pain, Making Him Rush to Doctor, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Reacts.

Copilot Merchant Program Launched by Microsoft

Microsoft is about to introduce a new Copilot Merchant Program which will allow sellers to bring their shopping experience directly into Copilot. pic.twitter.com/VYKB5QuSBN — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) April 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)