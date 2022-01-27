New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested a member of Neeraj Bawana gang who was wanted in planning and execution of Jitender Gogi's murder at Rohini Court here, officials said on Thursday.

One pistol, five live cartridges and a car was also recovered from the accused, identified as Naveen (31), resident of Rohtak district in Haryana, they said.

The accused was previously involved in several cases of MCOCA, attempt to murder, extortion, etc., registered in various police stations of Delhi, police said.

According to police, they received a tip-off that Naveen would come to meet someone on Muzaffarnagar-Meerut Road.

Later, police laid a trap at Meerut-Muzaffarnagar toll gate on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Police saw a car and signalled its occupants to stop the vehicle. The car stopped near toll plaza and tried to take a U-turn, but the accused was nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

Naveen disclosed that he joined Neeraj Bawania gang in 2011 and became his sharp-shooter.

Naveen has been a key player in the recent murder case of Gogi in which the gangster was shot dead by two assailants from the Tillu gang when he was being produced in Rohini court complex on September 24, police said.

The two assailants were, however, gunned down by the police at the spot.

Naveen said that Tillu Tajpuria, along with Naveen Bali, was the main conspirator and he was also a part of conspiracy and execution, the DCP said.

After jumping parole, Naveen remained most of the time in Nepal, therefore his associates used to call him Nepali.

As per plan, Naveen procured the firearm and ammunition from the contact of Tillu which he then provided to assailants and also helped them to enter the Rohini court premises by attiring them in advocate uniforms, police said.

Investigations have further revealed that Naveen along with other gang members was planning to target rival gangster Ashok Pradhan (currently lodged in Bhondsi Jail), they said.

Naveen disclosed that the gang was planning to eliminate Pradhan in police custody on a court date, police said.

