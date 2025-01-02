Prayagraj, January 2: Women participated in a special Ganga Aarti at the Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Wednesday. The ritual, which also served as a rehearsal for the upcoming Kumbh Mela, was organised with the aim of promoting no limitations in Sanatana Dharma, according to Pradeep Pandey, a Prayagraj Teerth Purohit.

Speaking to ANI, Pandey said, "Today a special aarti was performed. It was a rehearsal for the Kumbh Mela. The boys will perform Triveni Aarti and the girls will perform the Ganga Aarti." Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Prayagraj Police Prepare Extensive Infrastructure for Maha Kumbh Safety.

"We hope that these children performing the Aarti are motivated by everyone... We want to give a message that there are no limitations in Sanatana Dharma," Pandey told ANI.

Anushka Singh, one of the girls who performed the Ganga Aarti on Wednesday, said, "Today's Aarti was performed by the boys and the girls in coordination. This Aarti will be performed every day during the Mahakumbh from January 11 to February 28 and everyone is welcome to witness it." Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Saints Hail PM Narendra Modi As Champion of Sanatan Dharma Ahead of ‘Maha Kumbh’ in Prayagraj.

Earlier, in preparation for the grand Mahakumbh 2025, North Central Railway has introduced special arrangements to ensure the convenience of pilgrims arriving in Prayagraj. Taking a digital leap, the Prayagraj division of North Central Railway has launched an innovative initiative to simplify the ticketing process through modern technology.

During the Mahakumbh, dedicated railway personnel from the Commercial Department will be deployed at Prayagraj Junction and other key locations. These personnel will be easily identifiable by their green jackets, which will feature a QR code printed on the back.

Pilgrims can simply scan this QR code using their mobile phones to download the UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) mobile app. This app allows travellers to book unreserved tickets without standing in long queues.

This groundbreaking initiative is set to reduce crowding at railway stations, enabling pilgrims to purchase tickets seamlessly. With digital payment options integrated into the process, it promises to save time and deliver a hassle-free experience for the millions of devotees expected to attend the Mahakumbh.

Railway staff wearing green jackets will be stationed not just at railway platforms but also at other important locations to assist pilgrims with ticket bookings and provide necessary guidance. Scanning the QR code will lead passengers directly to the UTS app, where they can explore additional features and services alongside ticket bookings.

This move by North Central Railway aligns with the vision of Digital India, offering technological convenience to pilgrims and enhancing their experience at the world's largest spiritual gathering. The innovative ticketing system is expected to make Mahakumbh 2025 not only divine and grand but also digitally empowered, ensuring comfort and efficiency for all attendees.

The Mahakumbh, which is held once every 12 years, is scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26, 2025, in Prayagraj. The main bathing rituals, known as the Shahi Snan (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)