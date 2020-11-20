New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) SpiceJet on Friday started operating flights on the Hyderabad-Nashik route under regional connectivity scheme Udan, an official statement said.

"The airline will be operating four weekly flights and will deploy its 78-seater Q400 aircraft. Nashik is the 14th destination to be connected under Udan by SpiceJet," the statement issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry said.

Also Read | Kunal Kamra in Trouble Again! Stand-Up Comedian to Face Contempt of Court Case for His Latest ‘Vulgar’ Tweet Against CJI SA Bobde.

Under the Udan scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and keep airfares affordable.

"The Hyderabad-Nashik route received a massive demand from the passengers owing to the trade and tourism opportunities possessed by the Nashik city," the statement said.

Also Read | No Lockdown in Madhya Pradesh, Says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan After Reports of Fresh Restrictions.

Post the successful launch of flight operations by Alliance Air on the Hyderabad-Nashik route in June, SpiceJet has become the second airline to commence direct flight operations on this route.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)