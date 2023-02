Raipur, February 18: The 'Hindu Swabhiman Jagran Sant Padyatra' of spiritual leaders began in Chhattisgarh on Saturday on the occasion of Mahashivratri with the aim of spreading the message of social harmony and an appeal to make India a 'Hindu rashtra'.

The foot march, which is being organised by the Chhattisgarh unit of Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti and has the support of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), will culminate after 700 kilometres in a mega gathering of spiritual leaders in Raipur on March 19, one of the organisers said. Bhupesh Baghel Becomes Grandfather After Daughter-in-Law Delivers Baby Boy, Shares Video of Him Meeting Grandson for First Time.

The aim is to spread social harmony and raise awareness on Hinduism, VHP Chhattisgarh unit working president Chandrashekar Verma told reporters during the launch of the march from Maa Danteshwari temple in Dantewada. Video: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Gets Whipped As Part of Ritual on Occasion of Gauri-Gaura Puja in Durg.

"During the yatra, saints will also make an appeal to people to contribute in making India a Hindu Rashtra. Bharat should have been declared a Hindu rashtra after Partition. But, unfortunately, it was declared a secular country," he claimed.

The march will also raise awareness on issues like "love jihad", a term often used by right-wing outfits to allege Muslim men are trying to convert Hindu women through love marriages, as well as cow slaughter, he added.

Hitting out at the event, Chhattisgarh Chief Bhupesh Baghel said the Bharatiya Janata Party had resorted to the politics of religion "as all its other weapons had become ineffective in the state".

"I want to tell the VHP that if it wants India to be a Hindu Rashtra, the demand should be made to the Centre, where the BJP is in power. They should stage a dharna in Delhi instead of drama in Chhattishgarh," the CM said.

"As far as saints and seers are concerned we respect them. We have developed Ram Van Gaman Path (the route Lord Ram is believed to have taken during his exile) and if saints had taken the same route we would have made all arrangements for them," he added. Assembly polls will be held in the state at the end of the year.

