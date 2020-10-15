Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh minister Brijesh Pathak on Thursday attributed the rise in crime against women in the state to the "activeness" in opposition politics.

"Suddenly there seems to be a spurt in assault and rape cases as opposition parties are getting active. The government is seriously investigating all alleged assault and rape cases. We have asked the state police to find out the truths. We will always help the victim side," said Pathak on Thursday.

Of late Uttar Pradesh has been rocked by a number of alleged rape cases, with the Hathras incident being in national focus.

On Congress leader Udit Raj's tweet regarding the state government's expenditure on Kumbh fair, Pathak said the mela is a global affair now. "It is just not restricted to Uttar Pradesh."

"One should not comment on such an event, which is attended by the millions across the world," he added.

Raj had said religion should be separate from politics. (ANI)

