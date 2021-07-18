Hyderabad, July 18 (PTI): A star tortoise and three soft shell turtles were seized from aquarium shops in Warangal, 145 km from here, Telangana forest officials said on Sunday.

Star tortoises and soft shell turtles are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, a press release said.

Selling and buyingthemare against the Act, the release said.

On information that some shops were selling the species, two teams of forest officials conducted a raid and made the seizure.

The teams arrested three shopkeepers and registered a case against them, the release added.

