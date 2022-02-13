Mohali (Punjab) [India], February 13 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha has said that a state can not develop if it's led by a person like Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi who has been raided by Enforcement Directorate in connection with an illegal sand mining case.

"Charanjit Singh Channi encouraged sand mafia. He himself is involved in it. How will a state develop whose CM himself is involved with sand mafia?" said Chadha.

Questioning the merits of clean chit given by the Ropar district administration and the police to Channi over the allegations, Chadha alleged that officials gave a clean chit to the Chief Minister. "It's like the accused giving clean chit to himself," said the AAP leader.

"Are we hallucinating the raids and seizures at CM's relative house," he added.

Chadha added that if AAP comes to power then they will investigate all the matters related to the sand mafia.

"We will independently investigate each and every matter related to the sand mafia. We will make sure that justice is delivered," he said.

Last month Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized more than Rs 10 crore, gold worth above 21 lakh and a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh from the residential premises of Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey.

Punjab will go to the Assembly polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government which had been in power for 10 years. (ANI)

